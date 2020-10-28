Unanet

LMI-Culmen Team to Help DSCA Manage Security Cooperation Policy Data, Robert Lech Quoted

Nichols Martin October 28, 2020

Robert Lech Defense Market VP LMI

LMI and Culmen International will collaborate on a Department of Defense project to simplify the process of developing and reporting security cooperation policies under a five-year, $5M contract.

The team will help the Defense Security Cooperation Agency maintain an archive, track changes and convert content in the "DSCA Security Assistance Management Manual, LMI said Tuesday.

Both companies will also produce a data system for the agency to prepare annual reports on exchanges and cooperative training between the U.S. military and foreign allies.

“Our support of policy and data management at DSCA complements our ongoing program management support for building partnership capacity programs to supply critical assistance to DoD’s security cooperation missions,” said Robert Lech, vice president for LMI’s defense market.

