LMI Gets $50M DoD Logistics Mgmt Support Contract; Stuart Jones Quoted

Nichols Martin October 1, 2020 Contract Awards, News

LMI has been awarded a $50M contract to help the Department of Defense manage various elements of logistics operation associated with both commercial and federal supply chains.

The nonprofit company said Tuesday it will support the transportation, maintenance, supply chain and contingency management aspects of DoD logistics.

“The award of this contract continues LMI’s legacy of support to the government and helps to ensure continuity in OSD’s reform efforts to improve readiness and lethality,” said Stuart Jones, director of LMI's supply chain management practice.

This contract consolidates three different efforts that support the defense assistance secretary for sustainment organization and continues the company's six-decade partnership with the department.

LMI intends to apply its experience in areas such as security, vendor threat mitigation and communications to support the Pentagon's logistics and programmatic functions.

