Lockheed Vet Michael Werner Joins USfalcon in VP Role

Michael Werner, former senior program and capture manager at Lockheed Martin, has been named vice president of USfalcon's operations, readiness and engineering division.

He brings more than two decades of management experience to USfalcon and will lead the ORE division in efforts to identify new business opportunities across the aviation engineering and maintenance sectors and space, air and cyber areas, USfalcon said Friday.

The U.S. Army veteran previously managed various programs at Lockheed's space, rotary and mission businesses and its former information systems and global solutions unit. His industry career also includes program management and systems engineering roles at Dynetics and SI International.

Cary, North Carolina-based USfalcon offers aviation, space, business operations and information technology and design services to the government sector.