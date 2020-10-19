Lumen Launches Digital Procurement Platform; Shaun Andrews Quoted

Shaun Andrews Chief Marketing Officer Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies has launched a digital procurement platform to simplify the way businesses buy their networking, edge cloud and security solutions, the company reported on Monday. Lumen’s self-service online portal will enable customers to configure, order, purchase and deploy new products.

"In September, we introduced the Lumen technology platform for delivering the application and data services that are vital to our clients' success. This new digital buying experience is a foundational part of that," said Shaun Andrews , Lumen chief marketing officer.

Lumen’s digital buying experience will grant access to a portfolio of new solutions, including Wide Area Network (WAN), Cloud Connections and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection.

The company’s Hyper WAN will provide a network platform that will connect multiple office locations to the internet and MPLS IP VPN-services. Lumen’s Dynamic Connections IP VPN will connect a business' WAN to cloud environments in real time through secure private connections.

Lumen DDoS Hyper will secure internet applications from advancing cyber attacks with increased detection and mitigation solutions, including automated turnup of on-demand DDoS protection for Lumen and third-party internet.

In addition, businesses will be able to access Control Center , Lumen’s online portal, that will provide resources that educate on products, show pricing options, provide a quote and advance communications with a live representative for assistance.

"Through an online portal, businesses can easily price and order products on demand, with just a few clicks. This do-it-yourself experience is one that our clients have been requesting to help them be more responsive to their specific business needs. The quick deployment of services can help businesses do amazing things in this 4th Industrial Revolution," Andrews added.

Lumen plans to continuously strengthen the capabilities of its digital products and deliver additional self-service solutions in the coming months.

About Lumen

