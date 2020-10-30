Unanet

ManTech Receives $85M Task Order to Help Test Navy Weapon Systems; Andrew Twomey Quoted

Nichols Martin October 30, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Andrew Twomey EVP ManTech

ManTech will help the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center build a diagnostic testing platform for aircraft weapons systems under a potential five-year, $85M task order.

The company said Thursday it will create depot-level hardware and software intended to test signals and electronic intelligence and radio frequency components as part of the NSWC Crane Division’s Operational Test Program Set.

“We are Bringing Digital to the Mission to improve weapons systems maintenance, performance and reliability for U.S. Naval warfighters,” said Andrew Twomey, executive vice president and general manager at ManTech’s defense business.

The Navy tasked the company to use its Advanced Cyber Range Environment to assess the cybersecurity of the branch’s aircraft weapons.

The task order falls under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract.

