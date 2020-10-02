Maxar Geospatial Service Exceeds 200 Customers

Maxar

Maxar Technologies has reported more than 200 subscribers for its cloud-based geospatial service that provides access to high-resolution satellite imagery for monitoring and mapping activities.

SecureWatch is designed to help customers view images from WorldView satellites, Sentinel and RADARSAT-2 satellites, Maxar said Thursday.

The company noted that clients use the web-based platform to support decision-making processes at defense, intelligence, civil government and commercial organizations.

Maxar updated the service with a persistent change monitoring features to help users determine areas of human activity and aims to launch its WorldView Legion satellites early next year to collect sub-30-centimeter imagery.