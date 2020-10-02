Unanet

Maxar Geospatial Service Exceeds 200 Customers

Matthew Nelson October 2, 2020 News

Maxar Geospatial Service Exceeds 200 Customers
Maxar

Maxar Technologies has reported more than 200 subscribers for its cloud-based geospatial service that provides access to high-resolution satellite imagery for monitoring and mapping activities.

SecureWatch is designed to help customers view images from WorldView satellites, Sentinel and RADARSAT-2 satellites, Maxar said Thursday.

The company noted that clients use the web-based platform to support decision-making processes at defense, intelligence, civil government and commercial organizations.

Maxar updated the service with a persistent change monitoring features to help users determine areas of human activity and aims to launch its WorldView Legion satellites early next year to collect sub-30-centimeter imagery.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Liqid-Intel Team Wins Army Supercomputer Project

Liqid and Intel have won a shared $32M contract to build a pair of high-performance computing systems at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground facility in Maryland for Department of Defense research and development efforts.

F-15EX

Boeing Selects Raytheon Technologies for F-15EX Aircraft Radar

Boeing has chosen a Raytheon Technologies unit to supply active electronically scanned array radar systems for installation on the U.S. Air Force's future F-15EX aircraft. Raytheon Technologies said Thursday its intelligence and space business will provide eight APG-82(V)1 radars that are designed to detect surface and airborne targets at long distances.

cloud IT

Maximus’ Laura Klebanow: Momentum Builds for IT Modernization at Agencies

Laura Klebanow, a senior manager at Maximus, wrote in a Nextgov guest piece published Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted government information technology modernization trends such as cloud migration and IT contracting in general.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved