Unanet

Melissa Rowland Named Steampunk Federal Civilian Director

Matthew Nelson October 30, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Melissa Rowland Named Steampunk Federal Civilian Director
Melissa Rowland Director Steampunk

Melissa Rowland, former program director of technology at ICF, has joined  Steampunk as director of the technical services provider's federal civilian group, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Thursday.

Her professional background encompasses web application development, DevSecOps, digital systems, database administration, business process and portfolio management.

Rowland previously managed ICF's portfolio of applications designed for federal customers and also worked as a principal and senior project manager at the company.

She spent more than nine years at CACI International in roles such as deputy project manager and technical lead.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Fluor

Fluor to Compete for Tasks on GSA’s OASIS Contract; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Fluor holds a five-year position to compete for task orders in multiple professional service areas under the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Dovel Creates Advisory Board, Names New Leadership; Damon Griggs Quoted

Dovel Technologies has created an advisory board and appointed skilled leadership to provide guidance for the company’s strategic plan to drive innovation, customer success and employee growth. "I am thrilled these well-known leaders have chosen to join Dovel's Advisory Board," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO.

MC-130J Airlifter

Lockheed, USAF to Enter Airlifter Munition Delivery Project’s Fourth Phase

Lockheed Martin received a $25M contract to help the U.S. Air force assess the feasibility of deploying weapons through an airlifter under the fourth phase of USAF's Palletized Munitions Experimentation Campaign.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved