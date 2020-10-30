Melissa Rowland Named Steampunk Federal Civilian Director

Melissa Rowland Director Steampunk

Melissa Rowland, former program director of technology at ICF, has joined Steampunk as director of the technical services provider's federal civilian group, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Thursday.

Her professional background encompasses web application development, DevSecOps, digital systems, database administration, business process and portfolio management.

Rowland previously managed ICF's portfolio of applications designed for federal customers and also worked as a principal and senior project manager at the company.

She spent more than nine years at CACI International in roles such as deputy project manager and technical lead.