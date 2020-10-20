Mercury Systems’ William Conley on CTO Role, Tech Expertise Integration

William Conley

William Conley, the chief technology officer of Mercury Systems, has said he aims to continue growing his office as it works to assess and identify vulnerabilities in the company’s businesses.

Conley told Inside Defense at a prior interview that he seeks to fully integrate Mercury Systems’ technological expertise in areas like artificial intelligence, the publication reported Monday.

“What I think the CTO office really brings is that ability to look at things that are not immediately adjacent, but two puzzle pieces away and really understand where we fit into the ecosystem," he said.



Conley, previously the director for electronic warfare at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, assumed his current role in September 2019.