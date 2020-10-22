Michael Tembrina Named TrueTandem Strategy, Operations VP

TrueTandem

Michael Tembrina, formerly a customer success director at Microsoft, has been appointed vice president of strategy and operations at Herndon, Virginia-based information technology consulting firm TrueTandem.

He will lead the design and implementation of strategies for TrueTandem's revenue performance, workforce and business operations, the company said Wednesday.

Tembrina previously supervised a team of Microsoft architects working on the Azure cloud platform and worked at CGI for six years with responsibility over consulting services, business development and delivery functions.

He also held a nearly 14-year career at Booz Allen Hamilton where his roles have covered project, program and account management.

TrueTandem holds Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner designation and focuses on helping clients adopt the latter's technology platforms and services.