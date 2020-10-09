Unanet

Microsoft Appoints Diane Nguyen to Federal CFO Post

Mary-Louise Hoffman October 9, 2020 Press Releases

Microsoft Appoints Diane Nguyen to Federal CFO Post
Diane Nguyen CFO Microsoft Federal

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 9, 2020 — Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) hired Diane Nguyen, former vice president of finance at Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), as chief financial officer of its federal business, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 24.

Nguyen's nearly three-decade career includes financial leadership roles at EverWatch, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and Veridian Information Solutions.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Maria Demaree VP Lockheed Martin

Lockheed to Update Missile Warning Satellite Mission Software for Space Force; Maria Demaree Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 2, 2020 — Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will build software to help the U.S. Space Force integrate the missile warning mission of next-generation missile warning satellites into government-owned enterprise ground services infrastructure, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 17.

IDEMIA

Idemia NSS Appoints New CEO; Ed Casey Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, September 30, 2020 — Idemia named Andrew Boyd, formerly an executive at Science Applications International Corp. and Unisys Federal, took the helm of its national security solutions business as president and CEO, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 16.

Lara Poloni President AECOM

AECOM Partners with FAA to Support National Airspace System Operations; Lara Poloni, Karl Jensen Quoted

AECOM has partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support critical national airspace system operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reported on Monday. To date, AECOM has completed 63 tasks in 23 states. AECOM’s team of environmental and disaster response experts, supported by the company’s disinfection partners, began helping the FAA maintain continuity of airspace operations after the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved