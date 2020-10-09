Microsoft Appoints Diane Nguyen to Federal CFO Post

Diane Nguyen CFO Microsoft Federal

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 9, 2020 — Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) hired Diane Nguyen, former vice president of finance at Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), as chief financial officer of its federal business, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 24.

Nguyen's nearly three-decade career includes financial leadership roles at EverWatch, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and Veridian Information Solutions.

