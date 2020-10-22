Microsoft Launches Virtual Desktop for Azure Gov’t Customers

Microsoft

Microsoft has made desktop virtualization service generally available to customers of the Azure Government cloud platform in an effort to help agencies manage remote workload.

The Azure Gov Team wrote in a blog post published Wednesday the Windows Virtual Desktop supports a zero-trust approach for securing remote workforce, devices, data and applications.

WVD's built-in, automated security feature is designed to actively detect cyber threats that may compromise information and apps. Users can also virtually deploy Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams and other Office 365 applications on any Windows 10 device, according to the company.

Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 platforms already include WVD per user license.

Microsoft also recommends the use of VMware Horizon Cloud and the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop service for WVD's integration into existing virtual and desktop platforms.

The Azure Government offering is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High baseline.