Navy Intell Office Plans Engineering & Technical Support Procurement

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command's Fleet Logistics Center has indicated its intent to solicit proposals for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering engineering and technical services to the Office of Naval Intelligence, according to a presolicitation notice published Tuesday.

ONI is seeking a contractor to design, integrate, test, field and maintain information technology systems for the agency's Hopper Information Services Center.

The single-award contract has a five-year ordering period slated to begin October next year.

A potential contractor would perform support work on the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network and other defense intelligence networks.

NAVSUP FLC plans to use a best-value sourcing method for the procurement effort that will be open to small businesses.

Interested vendors can submit input through Nov. 6.