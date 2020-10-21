Unanet

Navy Intell Office Plans Engineering & Technical Support Procurement

Nichols Martin October 21, 2020 News, Technology

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command's Fleet Logistics Center has indicated its intent to solicit proposals for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering engineering and technical services to the Office of Naval Intelligence, according to a presolicitation notice published Tuesday.

ONI is seeking a contractor to design, integrate, test, field and maintain information technology systems for the agency's Hopper Information Services Center.

The single-award contract has a five-year ordering period slated to begin October next year.

A potential contractor would perform support work on the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network and other defense intelligence networks.

NAVSUP FLC plans to use a best-value sourcing method for the procurement effort that will be open to small businesses.

Interested vendors can submit input through Nov. 6.

