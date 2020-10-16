Unanet

Navy Taps BAE Unit to Develop Air Traffic Control Platform

Matthew Nelson October 16, 2020 Contract Awards, News

BAE Systems' technology solutions and services business has won a $65.7M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop, produce, test, evaluate and update air traffic control systems for the U.S. Navy.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division received two offers for the IDIQ via a competitive procurement, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work will also include developing and maintaining operational software and supporting test beds, field change programs and supplies for the branch's air traffic control and landing systems division.

Sixty percent of work will occur in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and the remaining 40 percent will take place in Lexington Park, Maryland.

DoD expects the company to finish services in December 2025.

