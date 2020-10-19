Unanet

Navy to Brief Industry on Undersea Tech Acquisition Outlook via Webinars

Nichols Martin October 19, 2020 News, Technology

Navy to Brief Industry on Undersea Tech Acquisition Outlook via Webinars
Naval Sea Sytems Command Newport

One of the two Naval Undersea Warfare Center divisions will host multiple virtual industry days this month to provide insights into how small businesses can pursue U.S. Navy business opportunities.

NUWC Division Newport partnered with the National Contract Management Association's Rhode Island chapter to facilitate the webinars on Oct. 20, 22, 27 and 29, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday.

“This is a great opportunity for all businesses in our area and outside to learn about the work we do at the Division and to gain insight into upcoming solicitations,” said Sarah Heard, director of the small business programs office within NUWC Division Newport.

Individual departments within the division will each discuss contracting goals, existing technologies and past initiatives. The industry events will cover topics such as sonars, electromagnetic systems and combat weapons intended for undersea warfare mission.

Each webinar will accommodate up to 500 participants, free of charge. Parties may register for single, specific presentations that capture targeted interests.

Heard noted the Navy eased regional limitations for eligible vendors during the SeaPort Next Generation contract transition process.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Anduril

Air Force Tests ABMS With Anduril’s Missile Defense Sentry Towers; Christian Brose Quoted

The U.S. Air Force has conducted a test of its Advanced Battle Management System along with Anduril-built missile defense towers and command-and-control technology at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

Eric Trexler VP Forcepoint

Forcepoint’s Eric Trexler on Advantages of Secure Access Service Edge Approach

Eric Trexler, vice president of global government sales at Forcepoint, has said that adopting a secure access service edge network could bring potential benefits for agencies seeking to deploy unified and cloud-native services.

artificial intelligence

Companies Work on AI-Based Sensors, Weapons for Use in Image Processing, Target Identification

Defense contractors are working on artificial intelligence-powered sensors and other partially autonomous machines that could help the U.S. Army process images and identify targets, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved