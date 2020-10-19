Navy to Brief Industry on Undersea Tech Acquisition Outlook via Webinars

Naval Sea Sytems Command Newport

One of the two Naval Undersea Warfare Center divisions will host multiple virtual industry days this month to provide insights into how small businesses can pursue U.S. Navy business opportunities.

NUWC Division Newport partnered with the National Contract Management Association's Rhode Island chapter to facilitate the webinars on Oct. 20, 22, 27 and 29, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday.

“This is a great opportunity for all businesses in our area and outside to learn about the work we do at the Division and to gain insight into upcoming solicitations,” said Sarah Heard, director of the small business programs office within NUWC Division Newport.

Individual departments within the division will each discuss contracting goals, existing technologies and past initiatives. The industry events will cover topics such as sonars, electromagnetic systems and combat weapons intended for undersea warfare mission.

Each webinar will accommodate up to 500 participants, free of charge. Parties may register for single, specific presentations that capture targeted interests.

Heard noted the Navy eased regional limitations for eligible vendors during the SeaPort Next Generation contract transition process.