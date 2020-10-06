Navy Vet Melvin Cordova Joins Tachyum Gov’t Advisory Board

Melvin Cordova

Melvin Cordova, a 22-year U.S. Navy veteran, has been appointed an advisory board member at the government subsidiary of data processing technology developer Tachyum.

He will be Tachyum's official contact person for potential customers of the Prodigy Universal Processor offering in the federal market, the company said Monday.

Cordova holds more than three decades of experience in the military and intelligence sectors, which included work on the Navy's communications and electronics.

He spent eight years at the Defense Intelligence Agency as a GG-15 professional and managed Defense Department investments in portfolio companies under In-Q-Tel and led DIA's contracting office in Baghdad.

Cordova also is the owner of Zeus Direct, a company he established to offer support for DoD's intelligence efforts.

Santa Clara, California-based Tachyum designed its chip technology to help customers manage high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.