NCI Partners With Mercyhurst to Advance AI Platform; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Paul Dillahay President

NCI Information Systems has entered an academic partnership with Mercyhurst University to advance NCI’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the federal government, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to work with Mercyhurst University to further augment the NCI Empower AI platform. The strength of our teams, collaborating together, promises to yield exciting new possibilities for the infusion of machine learning and data analytics capabilities into our arsenal of operational AI tools and technologies,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient .

Under the partnership, Mercyhurst students will work with NCI’s chief technology organization to develop and train enterprise brain and animated persona capabilities. The partnership was formed through Mercyhurst’s Center for Intelligence Research Analysis and Training (CIRAT).

The university’s center is led by Brian Fuller , who coordinates CIRAT projects with businesses, institutions and government agencies. Within Mercyhurst’s Department of Computing and Information Science, students will work with NCI on a customized AI database.

The database has been designed to transform the way federal agencies do business while creating efficiencies and reducing operational costs. “As the public sector starts to embrace next-generation, innovative AI solutions, NCI stands ready to help our federal government customers bring these proven innovations to bear,” Dillahay added.

“Having this kind of academic partnership with NCI provides our students with real-world experience, makes them more competitive in the job market, and can help to open employment streams after graduation,” Fuller said.

ArchIntel will host its AI in Competitive Intelligence Virtual Event on Oct. 22nd, 2020 to discuss how AI, machine learning (ML) and big data have transformed the way businesses conduct competitive intelligence (CI) and how our stakeholders use the developed analyses.

Featuring Fred Hoffman , interim chairman and assistant professor of Intelligence Studies of Mercyhurst University , as a panelist, the event will further address how businesses can maintain a competitive advantage through integrating emerging technologies into their organizations and solutions.

August Jackson , senior director of Market and Competitive Intelligence with Deltek , AchIntel’s first event will analyze the competitive landscape as technology continues to evolve.