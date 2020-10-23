Unanet

NGA Requests Info on Data Discovery Methods

Matthew Nelson October 23, 2020 News

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency issued a request for information on data discovery approaches and technologies that could help NGA personnel compare and assess topographic data products with customer requirements.

A SAM notice posted Thursday says the agency is seeking a methodology to evaluate data performance from its topo holdings and conduct a “goodness of fit” test for upcoming missions.

NGA cited data correctness and completeness as among the factors that must be considered when comparing topo products.

The agency noted it requires a set of metrics for gauging performance parameters and wants to learn how it can integrate topographic assessment tools into its workflow.

Interested vendors have until Nov. 20 to answer all questions attached with the RFI notice.

