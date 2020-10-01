Unanet

NNSA Taps HPE to Build Supercomputer for Nuclear Weapons, Stockpile Research

Brenda Marie Rivers October 1, 2020 News

NNSA Taps HPE to Build Supercomputer for Nuclear Weapons, Stockpile Research
HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is developing a supercomputer to support the National Nuclear Security Administration’s simulation and research activities involving nuclear weapons and stockpile management.

Construction of the “Crossroads” high-performance computing system comes as part of a $105M agreement to replace the Trinity supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, HPE said Wednesday.

Crossroads will feature an HPE Cray EX framework as well as Intel’s Xeon processors that are designed for artificial intelligence-based functions including 3D simulation.

HPE is scheduled to deliver Crossroads at LANL in spring 2022. The Sandia and Lawrence Livermore national laboratories are also slated to utilize the supercomputer throughout the 2022 to 2026 period, according to the company.

Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager for HPC at HPE, said that Crossroads combines Cray’s Shasta architecture with HPC networking and software interconnect technologies.

He noted that HPE has a long history supporting NNSA projects and that the Crossroads initiative builds on the company’s commitment to “maintaining the reliability and security of the nation’s nuclear stockpile”.

HPE serves as the HPC provider for the planned Aurora and El Capitan exascale systems at Argonne National Laboratory and LLNL, respectively.

Tags

Check Also

David Young SVP of Public Sector Lumen Technologies

Executive Spotlight: David Young, SVP of Lumen’s Public Sector, Discusses Rebranding from CenturyLink to Lumen

David Young, senior vice president of Lumen’s Public Sector and global hyperscaler business and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz regarding CenturyLink’s recent rebranding to Lumen Technologies. He discussed Lumen’s new initiatives, advanced platform for managing data and applications, and work across government agencies to support real-time decision making. 

Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors

DARPA, Three Research Teams Move Into Phase 2 of Marine Bio Sensor Project

Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies and Florida Atlantic University have received contracts to undertake the second phase of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program designed to advance biological sensing concept for underwater vehicle detection and monitoring purposes.

analytics

SAS, RTI to Combine Analytics Tech, Research Service for Gov’t Clients

SAS and RTI International have partnered to integrate analytics software products and research services into an comprehensive offering designed to help government customers extract insights from data to perform complex missions.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved