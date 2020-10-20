Unanet

Northrop Unveils Digitally Integrated ALQ-131C Electronic Warfare Countermeasures Tech

Brenda Marie Rivers October 20, 2020 News

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has updated its ALQ-131C electronic countermeasures pod to include an exportable framework and a digital electronic warfare architecture to support operations across the electromagnetic spectrum.

The update comes after the Air Force selected Northrop to supply internal RF countermeasure systems for the service branch’s AC-130J gunship and MC-130J multimission tanker, Northrop said Monday.
 
Ryan Tintner, vice president for navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop, said the company’s update of electronic warfare technologies on fourth-generation aircraft comes as part of efforts to ensure interoperability and help implement new operational concepts.

Northrop is also demonstrating its electronic warfare technologies aboard the F-16 fighter jet, including digital radar technologies and a countermeasure system with an ultrawideband framework.

The company's digital receiver/exciter system employs a modular open system and is designed to handle extended frequencies and rapid responses while leveraging an expanded spatial coverage.

The technology also features broadband elements and countermeasure modulations that work to detect, track and defeat weapons and sensors, according to Northrop.

