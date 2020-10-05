Unanet

Palantir to Help NIH’s Translational Research Center Integrate, Manage Data

Nichols Martin October 5, 2020 News, Technology

Palantir to Help NIH’s Translational Research Center Integrate, Manage Data
Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies has secured a one-year, $36M contract to integrate and manage enterprise data for a National Institutes of Health facility that conducts research into patient treatment delivery processes.

The company said Friday it will provide multiple configurations of its Foundry software to support a data computing environment at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

NCATS uses its Secure Scientific Platforms Environment to manage, analyze, protect and fuse relevant data for public health research efforts such as studies of AIDS, cancer and COVID-19.

The Palantir Foundry platform is designed to apply open application programming interfaces and data formats for data sourcing, exchange and analysis.

The Denver-based software provider began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday via a direct listing and reportedly fetched a market valuation of $21B.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

USCGC Stone

HII Announces Completion of Stone Cutter Acceptance Trials

The ninth Legend-class national security cutter Huntington Ingalls Industries built for the U.S. Coast Guard has completed two days of acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

David Stephens EVP One Network Enterprises

David Stephens: One Network-Alion Team to Provide Master Data Mgmt Support for Air Force Logistics

One Network Enterprises will collaborate with Alion Science and Technology under a five-year, $61.9 million contract to provide software licenses and associated technical services to the U.S. Air Force logistics enterprise.

Dave Levy VP Amazon Web Services

AWS’ Dave Levy: Policy-Based Mechanisms Needed for Cyber Threat Info Sharing

David Levy, vice president of Amazon Web Services' federal business and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said that law enforcement and private organizations should implement a policy-based information exchange process to thwart cyber attacks, The Michigan Daily reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved