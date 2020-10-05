Palantir to Help NIH’s Translational Research Center Integrate, Manage Data

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies has secured a one-year, $36M contract to integrate and manage enterprise data for a National Institutes of Health facility that conducts research into patient treatment delivery processes.

The company said Friday it will provide multiple configurations of its Foundry software to support a data computing environment at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

NCATS uses its Secure Scientific Platforms Environment to manage, analyze, protect and fuse relevant data for public health research efforts such as studies of AIDS, cancer and COVID-19.

The Palantir Foundry platform is designed to apply open application programming interfaces and data formats for data sourcing, exchange and analysis.