Peraton Wins Space Force Orbital Analysis Recompete; Roger Mason Quoted

Roger Mason Peraton

Peraton has been awarded a potential five-year, $10 million recompete award by the U.S. Space Force to provide orbital analysis (OA) subject matter expertise (SME) support, the company reported on Tuesday.

"Our experts work closely with their Space Force counterparts to increase Space Domain Awareness, protect Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) signals, and ensure the availability of Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM) for national security decision-makers," said Roger Mason , president of Peraton's space, intelligence and cyber sector.

Peraton will also provide OA and orbital management training for missions in support of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison (P-S GAR). The company will extend its delivery of various U.S. Space Force space ground systems, equipment, software, databases and concepts of operations for unit mission operations and future mission requirements.

The company’s OA SMEs work with the Space Force's 1st Space Operations Squadron (1 SOPS) of Space Delta 9, and 2 SOPS and 4 SOPS of Space Delta 8. Peraton will conduct OA activities, including conjunction assessment and collision avoidance for satellite systems and constellations.

Peraton will support the safe operation of the Space Based Space Surveillance (SBSS), Operationally Responsive Space-5 (ORS-5), Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF), Milstar, Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS), and Defense Satellite Communications System (DSCS) satellites.

In addition, Peraton will personnel across to conduct OA operations; provide support during satellite anomalies and daily operations; help conserve fuel during collision avoidance by modifying planned maneuvers; and assist in the disposal of old GPS satellites.

"Peraton is proud to build on two decades of experience providing orbital analysis support to U.S. military space missions," Mason added.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada.