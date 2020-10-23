Unanet

Perspecta to Help DARPA Secure 5G Networks; Petros Mouchtaris Quoted

Nichols Martin October 23, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Petros Mouchtaris President Perspecta Labs

Perspecta's applied research organization has booked a pair of potential four-year awards worth $25M combined to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop and demonstrate a 5G network security architecture.

Perspecta Labs will conduct design, development and integration efforts under DARPA's Open, Programmable, Secure 5G initiative with the goal of protecting technologies such as connected sensors and servers, the company said Thursday.

The research unit proposed a zero-trust architecture that could support internet of things and network devices.

“While emerging mobile wireless networking technologies are poised to revolutionize industries from manufacturing, retail and medicine to critical infrastructure, transportation and defense, they also increase risks of supply chain attacks and other malicious cyber exploits,” said Petros Mouchtaris, president of Perspecta Labs.

He added the organization looks to develop a 5G network stack with plug-and-play and security features.

Perspecta Labs also seeks to introduce a set of cyber defense approaches for newer wireless communications systems through the project, as well as apply programmable and virtual networking tools to facilitate real-time cybersecurity.

