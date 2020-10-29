Perspecta Wins Over $519M in Classified Programs; Damian DiPippa Quoted

Damian DiPippa SVP

Perspecta has been awarded multiple classified programs, with a collective value of more than $519 million, to provide mission support to U.S. government customers , the company reported on Thursday.

Under the programs, Perspecta will deliver high-end systems engineering and integration, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud/IT services and software development. Award notifications were delivered during the company's second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

"At our core, we are innovative problem solvers," said Damian DiPippa , senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's intelligence group. "For more than four decades, we have been partnering with Intelligence Community customers to innovate highly technical solutions that solve some of the nation's most complex problems.”

Perspecta has provided analytical engineering expertise to government customers across the military, intelligence and federal IT spectrum. The company has focused on systems engineering and integration, as well as digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud and IT services, as well as software development through government programs.

“This work directly supports and strengthens our national security and we are honored that we are entrusted to continue providing this service," DiPippa added.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation.

With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation.