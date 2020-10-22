Unanet

Pratt & Whitney to Study F-35 Propulsion Tech Upgrade Options; Matthew Bromberg Quoted

Nichols Martin October 22, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Pratt & Whitney to Study F-35 Propulsion Tech Upgrade Options; Matthew Bromberg Quoted
Matthew Bromberg, president of Pratt & Whitney's military engines business

Pratt & Whitney has received a $1.5M contract from the Department of Defense’s F-35 Joint Program Office to explore propulsion system development requirements for the fighter aircraft’s next configuration.

The Raytheon Technologies division said Tuesday it will conduct an assessment of potential enhancements to the F135 engine that could be applied to the Block 4.2 F-35.

“This award is a significant milestone for the program and the warfighter, as we look to ensure the F135 propulsion system continues to provide the foundation for all air vehicle capability requirements over the full lifecycle of the F-35,” said Matthew Bromberg, president of Pratt & Whitney’s military engines business.

The aircraft engine manufacturer seeks to determine how to update the propulsion technology in accordance with future system requirements under the F-35 program.

The study, which runs through March 2021, will cover aspects of thrust, fuel burn reduction and power and thermal management.

GatorWorks, an organization within Pratt and Whitney, will design and analyze multiple conceptual options for the F135 Engine Enhancement Package.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Microsoft

Microsoft Launches Virtual Desktop for Azure Gov’t Customers

Microsoft has made desktop virtualization service generally available to customers of the Azure Government cloud platform in an effort to help agencies manage remote workload. The Azure Gov Team wrote in a blog post published Wednesday the Windows Virtual Desktop supports a zero-trust approach for securing remote workforce, devices, data and applications.

Enrique Oti CTO Second Front Systems

Air Force Vet Enrique Oti Joins Second Front Systems as CTO

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Enrique Oti has been named chief technology officer of San Francisco-based software developer Second Front Systems.

TriSept

TriSept Gets Army Cubesat Launch Integration Support Contract

The U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command has awarded TriSept a contract to provide integration support for the Gunsmoke-J small satellite technology demonstration mission that is set to lift off aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle in early 2021, SatNews reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved