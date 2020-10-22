Pratt & Whitney to Study F-35 Propulsion Tech Upgrade Options; Matthew Bromberg Quoted

Matthew Bromberg, president of Pratt & Whitney's military engines business

Pratt & Whitney has received a $1.5M contract from the Department of Defense’s F-35 Joint Program Office to explore propulsion system development requirements for the fighter aircraft’s next configuration.

The Raytheon Technologies division said Tuesday it will conduct an assessment of potential enhancements to the F135 engine that could be applied to the Block 4.2 F-35.

“This award is a significant milestone for the program and the warfighter, as we look to ensure the F135 propulsion system continues to provide the foundation for all air vehicle capability requirements over the full lifecycle of the F-35,” said Matthew Bromberg, president of Pratt & Whitney’s military engines business.

The aircraft engine manufacturer seeks to determine how to update the propulsion technology in accordance with future system requirements under the F-35 program.

The study, which runs through March 2021, will cover aspects of thrust, fuel burn reduction and power and thermal management.

GatorWorks, an organization within Pratt and Whitney, will design and analyze multiple conceptual options for the F135 Engine Enhancement Package.