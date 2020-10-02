Primer to Develop Event Data Analysis Tech for USAF, SOCOM

Primer

Primer has been selected to help U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Air Force develop an artificial intelligence-based platform to monitor events and and identify disinformation campaigns.

The company said Thursday it aims to build a platform that will use machine learning to automatically assess suspected false information as part of a Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research contract.

Primer's ML technology is designed to assess large volumes of data, such as patterns and trends, in English, Chinese or Russian languages. The platform works to automate reading and research processes to help users make decisions faster, according to the company.

The system will include a dashboard to provide real-time assessment data for SOCOM and USAF commanders.

The company intends to also further develop its natural language processing technology to allow for automatic tactical event analysis.