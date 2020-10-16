Radiance Technologies Names Kacey Clark as Marketing Director; Cindy Santy Quoted

Kacey Clark Director of Marketing Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies has appointed Kacey Clark as the company's director of Marketing, Communications and Brand Engagement to advance corporate marketing and communication efforts, the company announced Thursday.

"His data-driven marketing approach and experience in brand positioning make him a perfect fit for this moment at Radiance," said Cindy Santy , Radiance chief capabilities officer. Clark will bring more than 12 years of experience in integrated, multi-channel marketing and strategic leadership.

In Clark’s new role, he will strengthen Radiance's strategic vision, as well as expand the company’s national presence and brand identity. He will work to plan and manage comprehensive integrated marketing communications campaigns, develop and optimize customer engagements.

Prior to joining Radiance, Clark served as director of Marketing and Communications with Flat Rock Playhouse . With the company, he harnessed cross-functional leadership skills to lead planning and execution of high-impact marketing, communications and partnership strategies. Clark increased community partnerships by 20 percent and social media engagement by 25 percent.

Clark also served as director of Marketing with New England College of Business , where he executed multichannel print, digital, social, transit, radio, event, and direct mail marketing campaigns in a higher education environment. He also elevated the enterprise marketing strategy to align with the priorities, values, and interests of niche target audiences

Before that, Clark served as director of Marketing with PeopleHedge Corp. In the role, he piloted the ground-up development of short and long-range multichannel integrated marketing campaigns for a FinTech product line. He also coordinated with the company founder to establish a vision and strategic roadmap.

In addition, Clark brings a deep experience within the Department of Defense (DoD). He previously served as a program analyst with U.S. Army Precision Fires and attended the U.S. Military Academy at WestPoint.

