Unanet

Radiance Technologies Names Kacey Clark as Marketing Director; Cindy Santy Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 16, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Radiance Technologies Names Kacey Clark as Marketing Director; Cindy Santy Quoted
Kacey Clark Director of Marketing Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies has appointed Kacey Clark as the company's director of Marketing, Communications and Brand Engagement to advance corporate marketing and communication efforts, the company announced Thursday. 

"His data-driven marketing approach and experience in brand positioning make him a perfect fit for this moment at Radiance," said Cindy Santy, Radiance chief capabilities officer. Clark will bring more than 12 years of experience in integrated, multi-channel marketing and strategic leadership. 

In Clark’s new role, he will strengthen Radiance's strategic vision, as well as expand the company’s national presence and brand identity. He will work to plan and manage comprehensive integrated marketing communications campaigns, develop and optimize customer engagements.

Prior to joining Radiance, Clark served as director of Marketing and Communications with Flat Rock Playhouse. With the company, he harnessed cross-functional leadership skills to lead planning and execution of high-impact marketing, communications and partnership strategies. Clark increased community partnerships by 20 percent and social media engagement by 25 percent.

Clark also served as director of Marketing with New England College of Business, where he executed multichannel print, digital, social, transit, radio, event, and direct mail marketing campaigns in a higher education environment. He also elevated the enterprise marketing strategy to align with the priorities, values, and interests of niche target audiences

Before that, Clark served as director of Marketing with PeopleHedge Corp. In the role, he piloted the ground-up development of short and long-range multichannel integrated marketing campaigns for a FinTech product line. He also coordinated with the company founder to establish a vision and strategic roadmap. 

In addition, Clark brings a deep experience within the Department of Defense (DoD). He previously served as a program analyst with U.S. Army Precision Fires and attended the U.S. Military Academy at WestPoint.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

BAE Systems

Navy Taps BAE Unit to Develop Air Traffic Control Platform

BAE Systems' technology solutions and services business has won a $65.7M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop, produce, test, evaluate and update air traffic control systems for the U.S. Navy.

HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 to Move Forward in AFWERX-Hosted Space Tech Competition

The U.S. Air Force's AFWERX organization has named HawkEye 360 among the top 26 participants that will advance into the next phase of an interactive challenge to transform the space innovation landscape.

Troy Rudd CEO AECOM

AECOM Closes Sale of Power Construction Business to CriticalPoint Capital; Troy Rudd Quoted

AECOM has sold its Power construction business to affiliates of CriticalPoint Capital. The sale will add to AECOM’s business transformation strategy to become a higher-margin, lower-risk Professional Services business. “On behalf of our company, I thank the Power construction team for their contributions over the years and wish the business and CriticalPoint Capital the best of success,” said Troy Rudd.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved