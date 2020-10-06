Raytheon Intelligence & Space Launches DejaVM to Combat Cyber Threats; John DeSimone Quoted

John DeSimone

Raytheon Technologies ' intelligence and space business has developed DejaVM , a new hardware emulation and software analysis tool that will provide a virtualized environment that will evaluate and reduce cyber threats against mission-critical systems, the company announced Tuesday.

"The complexity of cyber threats that organizations face continues to escalate, demanding more sophisticated solutions to evaluate and reduce threats to those missions," said John DeSimone , vice president of Cybersecurity, Training and Services at RI&S. "This robust virtual environment helps our customers do exactly that."

RI&S’ DejaVM will combat against threats in a modern networked space by enabling system-level cyber testing without requiring access to the limited number of highly specialized physical hardware assets.

DejaVM will develop an emulation environment that will virtualize complex systems to support automated cyber testing. DejaVM will improve software development, testing and security with RI&S’ advanced analysis features.

In addition, RI&S’ tool will provide an infrastructure that can be used to virtualize any system. DejaVM will provide advanced debugging capabilities and enable debugged code, modify memory and detect vulnerabilities.

"Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to launch DejaVM to enable customers to emulate critical network systems to identify and mitigate cyber vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by our adversaries," said Teresa Shea , vice president of Cyber Offense and Defense Experts (CODEX) at RI&S. "Now more than ever, virtual cyber threat reduction environments are critical to protecting the systems our work and lives rely upon."

