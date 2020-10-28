Raytheon Technologies to Continue Army National Guard Training Support; Bob Williams Quoted

Bob Williams VP Raytheon Technologies

A Raytheon Technologies unit will continue to help the U.S. Army National Guard manage and plan combat training exercises under a one-year, $36.5M bridge contract.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will also help maintain range operations and instrumentation, communication and observer controller systems being used to train soldiers in battalion and platoon units, the company said Tuesday.

“Force readiness is maintained through rotational exercises on a regular basis," said Bob Williams, vice president of global training and logistics at RI&S.

"We will help the Guard maintain its readiness to perform unified land operations and respond domestically in times of need," Williams added.