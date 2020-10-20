Unanet

Raytheon Technologies to Equip Air Force JLTV Fleet With Gunshot Detection Tech

Matthew Nelson October 20, 2020 News, Technology

Raytheon Technologies to Equip Air Force JLTV Fleet With Gunshot Detection Tech
Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to provide a system for the service branch’s upcoming fleet of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to detect hostile fire locations.

USAF chose the Boomerang shooter detection technology to help increase safety of JLTVs and survivability of crews when performing missions, the company said Monday.

Virginia-based ADS Inc. will help bring the equipment to the branch.

Brad Tousley, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies, said the system can transmit location data on enemy shooters to friendly military forces when connected to the Android Tactical Assault Kit or other similar devices.

He added that Boomerang also interoperates with remote weapon systems to provide threat orientation.

Oshkosh’s defense segment, the JLTV prime contractor, received an $803.9M order in late 2019 to manufacture 2,721 vehicles for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

James McFadyen VP

Former Leonardo DRS Exec James McFadyen Joins Fairbanks Morse as Aftermarket Business Lead

James McFadyen, formerly a vice president at Leonardo DRS' naval power systems group, has been named VP and general manager of the aftermarket business at Fairbanks Morse.

NuScale Power small modular nuclear reactor plant design

Fluor Plans to Support NuScale Reactor Project Through Potential $1.35B DOE Funding Vehicle

The Department of Energy has cleared a funding vehicle worth potentially $1.355B for a public power consortium-led project that includes construction of a small modular reactor plant by NuScale Power, which Fluor holds a majority stake in. Fluor said Monday it plans to support Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and NuScale in establishing a clean-energy SMR system through UAMPS' Carbon Free Power Project.

MQ-9B SeaGuardian

General Atomics Begins MQ-9B Unmanned Aircraft Validation Flights in Japan

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business has commenced a series of flights for its MQ-9B SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system as part of a demonstration for the Japanese coast guard.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved