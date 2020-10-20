Raytheon Technologies to Equip Air Force JLTV Fleet With Gunshot Detection Tech

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to provide a system for the service branch’s upcoming fleet of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to detect hostile fire locations.

USAF chose the Boomerang shooter detection technology to help increase safety of JLTVs and survivability of crews when performing missions, the company said Monday.

Virginia-based ADS Inc. will help bring the equipment to the branch.

Brad Tousley, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies, said the system can transmit location data on enemy shooters to friendly military forces when connected to the Android Tactical Assault Kit or other similar devices.

He added that Boomerang also interoperates with remote weapon systems to provide threat orientation.

Oshkosh’s defense segment, the JLTV prime contractor, received an $803.9M order in late 2019 to manufacture 2,721 vehicles for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.