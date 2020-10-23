Unanet

REI Wins GSA Task Order to Support SAM Operations; Shyam Salona, Pradeep Krishnanath Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 23, 2020 Contract Awards, News

REI Wins GSA Task Order to Support SAM Operations; Shyam Salona, Pradeep Krishnanath Quoted
Shyam Salona CEO REI Systems

REI Systems has been awarded a task by the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide Development, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for the Integrated Award Environment (IAE) and System for Award Management (SAM), the company reported on Friday. 

"REI's ability to build modern cloud native solutions along with our deep understanding of federal acquisition and grants making process helps us effectively support GSA in modernizing complex and disparate systems under a single shared system, SAM.gov," said Pradeep Krishnanath, director of REI's federal civilian business.

Under the task order, REI will provide Agile, cloud-native development, testing, transition and O&M services for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The company will work to modernize the FAS tools to efficiently manage the government-wide acquisition (GWAC) and grant-making processes from solicitation to closeout. 

“Our work to provide a modern and highly secure platform from which to operate and scale, while retiring costly and risky legacy systems, will improve the government's operating performance and drive down its costs," said REI CEO Shyam Salona.

The task order is part of the GSA CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). GSA COMET is a five-year IT modernization initiative designed to support the FAS. 

COMET will focus on advancing GSA Global Supply, multiple-award schedules, personal property management, travel, fleet, purchase card and integrated technology programs. 

In addition to the recent task order, REI Systems was selected by GSA to modernize its Personal Property Management System (PPMS) in May 2020.  The agency’s PPMS work to help government agencies obtain, reuse and discard various personal property items, tools and equipment.

"For over a decade, REI has successfully partnered with GSA on modernization, technology, and advisory services initiatives. GSA is an intensely innovative agency that persistently focuses on improving processes, leveraging new technologies, and enhancing user experiences,” Salona added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Dennis Eger Director Aptive

Army Vet Dennis Eger Joins Aptive Resources as Director

Dennis Eger, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major and former senior intelligence adviser, has been named director of Alexandria, Virginia-based consulting firm Aptive Resources. The 32-year Army veteran will support the service-disabled, veteran-owned company's efforts to grow presence in the intelligence and national security markets, Aptive said Thursday.

Brian Harrell Advisory Board Member CyVision

Former DHS Official Brian Harrell Named to CyVision Advisory Board

Brian Harrell, former assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security, has joined the board of advisers of Bethesda, Maryland-based cybersecurity firm CyVision Technologies. He served as the first assistant director for infrastructure security at DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and is the chief security officer at energy company Avangrid.

Carlo Zaffanella VP and General Manager GDMS

General Dynamics to Continue Navy Mine Countermeasure UUV Support; Carlo Zaffanella Quoted

General Dynamics' mission systems business has received a $13.5M contract modification to continue engineering an unmanned undersea vehicle designed for U.S. Navy surface mine countermeasure operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved