REI Wins GSA Task Order to Support SAM Operations; Shyam Salona, Pradeep Krishnanath Quoted

REI Systems has been awarded a task by the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide Development, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for the Integrated Award Environment (IAE) and System for Award Management (SAM), the company reported on Friday.

"REI's ability to build modern cloud native solutions along with our deep understanding of federal acquisition and grants making process helps us effectively support GSA in modernizing complex and disparate systems under a single shared system, SAM.gov," said Pradeep Krishnanath , director of REI's federal civilian business.

Under the task order, REI will provide Agile, cloud-native development, testing, transition and O&M services for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The company will work to modernize the FAS tools to efficiently manage the government-wide acquisition (GWAC) and grant-making processes from solicitation to closeout.

“Our work to provide a modern and highly secure platform from which to operate and scale, while retiring costly and risky legacy systems, will improve the government's operating performance and drive down its costs," said REI CEO Shyam Salona .

The task order is part of the GSA CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). GSA COMET is a five-year IT modernization initiative designed to support the FAS.

COMET will focus on advancing GSA Global Supply, multiple-award schedules, personal property management, travel, fleet, purchase card and integrated technology programs.

In addition to the recent task order, REI Systems was selected by GSA to modernize its Personal Property Management System (PPMS) in May 2020. The agency’s PPMS work to help government agencies obtain, reuse and discard various personal property items, tools and equipment.

"For over a decade, REI has successfully partnered with GSA on modernization, technology, and advisory services initiatives. GSA is an intensely innovative agency that persistently focuses on improving processes, leveraging new technologies, and enhancing user experiences,” Salona added.