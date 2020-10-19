Report: Number of SpaceX Broadband Satellites Deployed to Orbit Hits 835

The number of Starlink satellites SpaceX has deployed to orbit reached 835 following Sunday's launch of an additional 60 units from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, CBS reported Monday.
SpaceX carried out its 14th mission in a push to establish a global satellite network that will initially provide high-speed internet access for customers across the northern U.S. and Canada.
SatNews reported the rocket took off at 8:25 a.m. Eastern time and was able to deploy the newest Starlink batch approximately 1 hour and 3 minutes later.
The company is working to gather latency data and test connectivity service speed on the new system.