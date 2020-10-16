Unanet

Riva Appoints Four Industry Vets to VP, Director Roles

Brenda Marie Rivers October 16, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Riva Solutions

Industry veterans Christopher Greeney, Vajira Ranaviraja, David Hernandez and Alex Stevens have joined professional services company Riva Solutions to serve in the company’s leadership team as part of their respective vice president and director roles.

Greeney, former director at TechFlow, will serve as VP for strategic programs while Ranaviraja, former senior manager at Northrop Grumman, will serve as VP of corporate development, Riva said Tuesday.

Prior to his most recent capacity, Greeney served as VP of defense programs at Octo and spent time as an associate at Booz Alen Hamilton. He also served as a surface warfare and communications officer at the U.S. Navy before joining the private sector in 1999.

Ranaviraja spent more than six years at Northrop where he led portfolio and strategy development for the company’s defense systems business. He is the founder of consulting firm KRT Associates and brings over 17 years of industry experience to his new role.

In addition to Greeney and Ranaviraja’s appointments, Riva also hired David Hernandez, former business development manager for federal sector at Excella, as director of business development. 

Alex Stevens, former marketing head at The Clearing, will also take on the role of marketing director.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Riva is a small business certified under the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program and offers services encompassing management consulting, data science, cloud migration, DevSecOps and cybersecurity.

