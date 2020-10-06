Rolls-Royce Taps MTSI, Shift5 for Embedded Cybersecurity Work

cybersecurity

A Modern Technology Solutions Inc.–Shift5 partnership has been selected to create an embedded system cybersecurity environment for military aircraft and ship engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce.

Bill Bryant, cybersecurity engineer at MTSI, said in a statement released Monday the team seeks to leverage technologies that can help secure weapon systems.

Rosslyn, Virginia-based Shift5 offers hardware and software-as-a-service platforms designed to help customers defend operational infrastructure against cyber threats.