SAIC Gets $750M Army National Guard Intell Support Task Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Jim Scanlon EVP and GM SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $750M task order to provide enterprise platforms, mission engineering and integration support for the Army National Guard’s intelligence and security directorate.

SAIC said Monday the task order includes the delivery of security platforms, engineering and information security, enterprise intelligence operations, logistics and lifecycle support, training development and business operations support to ARNG military intelligence units across the U.S.

Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s defense systems group, said the company is pleased to partner with ARNG G-2 directorate to help improve military intelligence units’ readiness.

“These warfighter and intelligence operators are critical to the overall defense of the nation both at home and abroad,” Scanlon added.