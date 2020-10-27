Unanet

SAIC Gets $750M Army National Guard Intell Support Task Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Jane Edwards October 27, 2020 Contract Awards, News

SAIC Gets $750M Army National Guard Intell Support Task Order; Jim Scanlon Quoted
Jim Scanlon EVP and GM SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $750M task order to provide enterprise platforms, mission engineering and integration support for the Army National Guard’s intelligence and security directorate.

SAIC said Monday the task order includes the delivery of security platforms, engineering and information security, enterprise intelligence operations, logistics and lifecycle support, training development and business operations support to ARNG military intelligence units across the U.S.

Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s defense systems group, said the company is pleased to partner with ARNG G-2 directorate to help improve military intelligence units’ readiness.

“These warfighter and intelligence operators are critical to the overall defense of the nation both at home and abroad,” Scanlon added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tara Murphy Dougherty CEO Govini

Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty Named to NDU Foundation Board

Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty has been appointed to serve at the National Defense University Foundation's board of directors.

Kieran Keelty VP Triman Industries

USAF Vet Kieran Keelty Named Triman Supply Chain Executive

Retired Air Force Col. Kieran Keelty has joined military aftermarket services provider Triman Industries, a portfolio company of investment firm AE Industrial Partners, as vice president for partner supply operation. He will be responsible for creating Triman's supply chain program and exploring opportunities to do business with the Department of Defense and original equipment manufacturers.

APL-UW

University of Washington’s Applied Physics Lab Books Potential $219M DoD R&D Support IDIQ

The U.S. Navy has awarded University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory a potential 10-year, $218.8M contract for research, development, test and evaluation support to Department of Defense programs.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved