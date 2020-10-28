SAIC Launches R3 Portfolio to Provide Workforce Solutions in Response to COVID-19; Mark Forman Quoted

Mark Forman VP SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has launched its R3 portfolio of solutions designed to help federal government customers meet new work challenges and opportunities related to remote work, resiliency, and digital government services resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All agencies have to provide a safe and secure work environment, whether remote or in the building. Government simply cannot do its job without relevant solutions that are effective and can be deployed fast,” said Mark Forman , SAIC’s vice president of digital government strategy and co-chair of the company’s CARES Task Force.

The R3 Solution portfolio will provide solutions to the challenges stated in SAIC’s survey of federal government executives , concerning their response to the pandemic. 80 percent of the respondents reported that it was challenging to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 in federal facilities for those who cannot telework.

77 percent of respondents said that it was challenging to manage federal IT systems to maximize telework, 75 percent said they faced obstacles in detecting fraud, waste and abuse during the pandemic and 74 percent noted difficulty in protecting government systems from cyberattacks during the pandemic.

SAIC’s R3 solutions will help the government respond, recover and restructure by enhancing lifecycle and providing new solutions. The company’s portfolio will create intelligent and resilient workplaces to enable remote workers’ success.

R3 solutions will enable digital technology to overcome legacy constraints, as well as deploy mobile emergency operations to support supply chains and improve logistics to address critical needs of employees.