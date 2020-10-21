Unanet

SAIC Survey: 82% of Federal Execs Expect Remote Work to Continue Post-Pandemic; Mark Forman Quoted

Jane Edwards October 21, 2020 News, Technology

SAIC Survey: 82% of Federal Execs Expect Remote Work to Continue Post-Pandemic; Mark Forman Quoted
Mark Forman VP SAIC

A Science Applications International Corp. survey has found that 84 percent of federal government executives said they are more or just as productive since their transition to virtual work environments and 82 percent said they expect telework to continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAIC said Tuesday it commissioned Market Connections to poll 300 federal government leaders and found that 41 percent of respondents expect to telecommute an average of three days per week post-pandemic.

Majority of respondents cited several pandemic-related challenges that need to be addressed, such as preventing the transmission of the virus in federal facilities as employees return to their workplaces, managing federal IT systems to maximize telework, protecting systems from cyber attacks and detecting fraud, waste and abuse.

“The pandemic has changed government operations, with digital transformation now viewed as essential,” said Mark Forman, vice president of digital government strategy at SAIC. “The work environment of the future will be built around secure online access to data, applications, and collaboration tools.”

The survey found that nearly 75 percent of respondents gave their agencies a rating of “A” or “B” for the ability to carry out essential operations, provide applications and data needed to perform the work and efforts to keep personnel and data safe during the health crisis.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cristal Rice VP-Readiness

PAE Names Cristal Rice as VP of Readiness, Sustainment; John Heller Quoted

PAE has appointed Cristal Rice as the vice president of its Readiness & Sustainment group. Rice is an aerospace industry executive with that has deep experience in team leadership and business development. “Cristal has a demonstrated track record for leading high-performing teams and standing up new business development organizations,” said PAE president and CEO, and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, John Heller

Josh Schoeller CEO LexisNexis Health Care

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Names New Executives to Health Care Business; Josh Schoeller Quoted

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has appointed new executives to its Health Care Business leadership team. Dave Corbett will serve as head of Sales and Client Engagement and Jeff Diamond has been promoted to senior vice president of Commercial Operations. “[Corbett] brings tremendous experience in nurturing client relationships and leading high-performing sales teams that will help us deliver more value for our clients,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' health care business.

Don Brown GM of Government Services Telesat

Don Brown: Telesat’s US Subsidiary to Help Lockheed, SDA Test Commercial-Gov’t Space Network Interoperability

A Telesat subsidiary will participate in a Lockheed Martin-led team that won a $187.5M contract from the Space Development Agency to provide 10 space vehicles with communication links to explore interoperability between commercial and government satellites.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved