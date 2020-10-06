SAIC Wins $878M GSA Task Order for Multidomain C2 Tech Services; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Michael LaRouche EVP SAIC

The General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) an $878 million Integrated Multi-Domain Command and Control (IMDC2) Technical Support task order to provide professional services that advance technology for Multi-Domain Command and Control (MDC2) capabilities, the company announced Tuesday.

“SAIC’s operational and tactical integration expertise and our investments in digital engineering and rapid technical integration will accelerate warfighting capabilities that counter adaptive threats and keep pace with warfighter needs,” said Michael LaRouche , executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group.

Under the task order, SAIC will provide technical advancements to cybersecurity, digital engineering, model-based systems engineering, integrated training, research and development (R&D), prototyping and IT modernization.

SAIC will develop and deploy capabilities that support warfighters by providing access to critical information and data at speed and scale. The company’s solutions will work to integrate all-domain data to advance situational awareness and support global combat.

The company’s support will also advance the government’s capabilities to process, exploit, disseminate, and act on information against emerging and evolving threats, as well as reduce technological obsolescence and total lifecycle costs associated with JADC2 systems.

“SAIC’s investments in virtual environments and technologies will help warfighters with a space test and training environment – live or simulated – that truly integrates how leaders command space and cyber systems to deliver global combat effects,” LaRouche added.

