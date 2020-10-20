SambaNova, NNSA Partner on AI Computing Initiatives at Two National Labs

SambaNova DataScale Systems

SambaNova Systems has entered into a partnership agreement with the National Nuclear Security Administration to help two NNSA-sponsored laboratories integrate artificial intelligence platforms into the facilities’ computing infrastructure.

NNSA procured company-built DataScale systems for the Lawrence Livermore and Los Alamos national laboratories, with each system comprising eight reconfigurable dataflow units intended to support AI training and inference processes, the Department of Energy said Monday.

The DataScale technology is designed to use the SambaFlow software stack that allows for the mapping of a model’s dataflow and the Cardinal SN10 RDU that facilitates workload processing.

LLNL equipped its Corona supercomputer machine with SambaNova’s platform to function as a disaggregated accelerator and the lab plans additional integration work.

LANL incorporated the commercial technology into the heterogeneous Darwin cluster lab personnel use to investigate and port applications to emerging platforms.