SAS, RTI to Combine Analytics Tech, Research Service for Gov’t Clients

Nichols Martin October 1, 2020 News, Technology

SAS and RTI International have partnered to integrate analytics software products and research services into an comprehensive offering designed to help government customers extract insights from data to perform complex missions.

Both parties are headquartered in North Carolina and aim to support shared clients such as the departments of Defense, Education and Health and Human Services, according to a joint statement released Wednesday.

RTI, which operates as a nonprofit institute, has used SAS' technology in efforts to examine data and generate research insights to help increase the quality of life of people in the country.

The software company developed its flagship platform, Viya, with analytic, data management and artificial intelligence functions.

