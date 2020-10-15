Unanet

SBG to Extend VA Mobile Tech Mgmt Support; Carlos Del Toro Quoted

Nichols Martin October 15, 2020 Contract Awards, News

SBG to Extend VA Mobile Tech Mgmt Support; Carlos Del Toro Quoted
Carlos Del Toro President

SBG Technology Solutions has been awarded a contract to continue helping the Department of Veterans Affairs manage and secure an information technology environment that supports 75K mobile devices.

The company said Wednesday it will extend support services for the department's mobile technology and endpoint security engineering group under the VA Enterprise Mobility Management contract to maintain more than 200K licenses covering threat prevention and personal identity verification services.

Carlos Del Toro, president and CEO of SBG, noted the company has worked over the past two years to help the department migrate device infrastructure to the cloud and to secure authority to operate certification.

He added the firm created mobile technology configurations for VA hospitals to facilitate communications among military veterans, clinicians and family members.

Work on the new contract will build on the company's past EMM efforts in areas such as endpoint security, project management, operations and maintenance, data security and disaster recovery.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Stephen Griffin Incoming SVP

Former GE Aviation Exec Stephen Griffin to Join VSE as Finance Chief

Stephen Griffin, formerly chief financial officer of the engine services division at General Electric's aviation subsidiary, has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of Alexandria, Virginia-based aftermarket services provider VSE Corp.

SecuriGence

SecuriGence Wins $69M DARPA IT Network Support Task Order

SecuriGence has won a $68.7M task order to provide information technology support to multiple networks at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The Leesburg, Virginia-based company will help DARPA engineer and manage multinetwork infrastructure to address the agency IT goals, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Alan Stern Associate VP SwRI

SwRI Associate VP Alan Stern to Join NASA Commercial Space Flight Mission

Alan Stern, associate vice president of the space science and engineering division at Southwest Research Institute, has been selected to join a scientific team that will fly aboard a Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo vehicle to carry out NASA-backed experiments.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved