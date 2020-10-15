SBG to Extend VA Mobile Tech Mgmt Support; Carlos Del Toro Quoted

Carlos Del Toro President

SBG Technology Solutions has been awarded a contract to continue helping the Department of Veterans Affairs manage and secure an information technology environment that supports 75K mobile devices.

The company said Wednesday it will extend support services for the department's mobile technology and endpoint security engineering group under the VA Enterprise Mobility Management contract to maintain more than 200K licenses covering threat prevention and personal identity verification services.

Carlos Del Toro, president and CEO of SBG, noted the company has worked over the past two years to help the department migrate device infrastructure to the cloud and to secure authority to operate certification.

He added the firm created mobile technology configurations for VA hospitals to facilitate communications among military veterans, clinicians and family members.

Work on the new contract will build on the company's past EMM efforts in areas such as endpoint security, project management, operations and maintenance, data security and disaster recovery.