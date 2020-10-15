SecuriGence Wins $69M DARPA IT Network Support Task Order

SecuriGence

SecuriGence has won a $68.7M task order to provide information technology support to multiple networks at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The company will help DARPA engineer and manage multinetwork infrastructure to address the agency IT goals, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

DARPA received three offers for the task order and is obligating $4.5M in fiscal 2020 research and development funds at the time of award.

Work will take place in Arlington, Virginia, through February 2022.

Leesburg, Virginia-based SecuriGence offers IT operations, cybersecurity, project management, software development and systems engineering services to the government sector.