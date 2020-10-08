Unanet

SentinelOne Receives FedRAMP Approval for Endpoint Security Platform

Nichols Martin October 8, 2020 News, Technology

Patty Trexler VP of GHE SentinelOne

SentinelOne has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to protect end-user devices and workloads across a network.

The company said Wednesday its Singularity endpoint security offering is powered by artificial intelligence and intended to help government users defend physical, cloud computing and internet of things systems.

“We look to help more agencies improve their cyberdefenses and protect themselves – and US citizens – against ever increasing cyberattacks,” said Patty Trexler, vice president of SentinelOne's government, health care and education business.

The security technology provide is looking to support cyber risk mitigation efforts at federal, state and local agencies with its technology.

