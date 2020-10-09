Unanet

SES Networks’ John-Paul Hemingway Eyes New Revenue Stream in Microsoft Partnership

Brenda Marie Rivers October 9, 2020 News

SES Networks’ John-Paul Hemingway Eyes New Revenue Stream in Microsoft Partnership
John-Paul Hemingway CEO SES Networks

John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks, said a partnership agreement with Microsoft to integrate connectivity and cloud service offerings would give new sources of revenue and opportunities in customer base at the satellite communications firm.

He told Via Satellite in an interview published Wednesday that SES will build and manage Earth observation system gateways as Microsoft's connectivity partner for Azure Orbital, a “ground station as-a-service” intended to help operators manage satcom operations.

Hemingway added that the two companies intend for customers who have digital transformation goals to “think about the advantages of being ”one hop" from Azure-based services and applications."

The SES executive also predicts that the government sector will adopt more cloud-based applications and the company looks to bring connectivity platforms to that market in collaboration with Microsoft.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Boeing

Boeing to Exhibit Space Tech Platforms at 2020 IAC Virtual Event

Boeing will present its crew transportation vehicle, heavy-lift rocket and space plane during the virtual edition of a three-day International Astronautical Congress event slated to kick off Monday.

Carahsoft

Carahsoft to Offer Attestiv Media Validation Tool to Gov’t Market

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to market Attestiv's media authentication and detection products to public sector customers through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

election security

State Agencies, Nonprofits Use Mitre-Built Tool to Help Stop Election Disinformation Campaigns

Government officials and nonprofit sector representatives in 11 U.S. states have partnered with Mitre to implement a browser plugin and mobile application that works to help them identify misleading or false information on social media concerning the upcoming elections.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved