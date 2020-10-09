SES Networks’ John-Paul Hemingway Eyes New Revenue Stream in Microsoft Partnership

John-Paul Hemingway CEO SES Networks

John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks, said a partnership agreement with Microsoft to integrate connectivity and cloud service offerings would give new sources of revenue and opportunities in customer base at the satellite communications firm.

He told Via Satellite in an interview published Wednesday that SES will build and manage Earth observation system gateways as Microsoft's connectivity partner for Azure Orbital, a “ground station as-a-service” intended to help operators manage satcom operations.

Hemingway added that the two companies intend for customers who have digital transformation goals to “think about the advantages of being ”one hop" from Azure-based services and applications."

The SES executive also predicts that the government sector will adopt more cloud-based applications and the company looks to bring connectivity platforms to that market in collaboration with Microsoft.