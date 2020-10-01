Unanet

Sevatec Wins GSA Task Order to Develop Identity Proofing Platform; Sonny Kakar, Tim May Quoted

Sarah Sybert October 1, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Sevatec Wins GSA Task Order to Develop Identity Proofing Platform; Sonny Kakar, Tim May Quoted
Sonny Kakar Founder

Sevatec has secured a $22.5 million task order under the Unrestricted GSA Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) awarded the task order to develop a modern authentication and identity proofing platform. Sevatec has partnered with Excella and Capital Technology Group (CTG) to assist in development.

“Our experience in DevSecOps, infrastructure as code, and a mindset and practice of automating everything possible through code has resulted in measurable value for our federal customers," said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec's founder and CEO.

Under the task order, the Sevatec team will support mission delivery through a single, easy to use and secure platform. Sevatec’s platform will comprise emerging identity capabilities and robust DevSecOps delivery to provide secure access to digital immigration benefit services.  

"To say this win was tough is an understatement – it was more than 7 months in the making against fierce competition with code submissions and a full day technical challenge.  We look forward to delivering this important work," stated Tim May, Sevatec's chief growth officer.

Sevatec will modernize complex, large-scale Identity Management systems for public facing websites and IT systems in the cloud using DevSecOps delivery, mobile development, open source technologies and agile project management practices.

"We are excited about helping solve some of USCIS' most important challenges," Kakar added. "We are grateful for their continued confidence in our ability to deliver digital modernization solutions that advance their mission.”

Tags

Check Also

Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors

DARPA, Three Research Teams Move Into Phase 2 of Marine Bio Sensor Project

Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies and Florida Atlantic University have received contracts to undertake the second phase of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program designed to advance biological sensing concept for underwater vehicle detection and monitoring purposes.

analytics

SAS, RTI to Combine Analytics Tech, Research Service for Gov’t Clients

SAS and RTI International have partnered to integrate analytics software products and research services into an comprehensive offering designed to help government customers extract insights from data to perform complex missions.

Ellen Lord Department of Defense

Ellen Lord: DoD Invests $640M to Support Commercial Material Production Capacity

Ellen Lord, the Department of Defense's acquisition chief and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said DoD has allocated roughly $640M to help companies expand production capacity of materials necessary for pandemic response, DoD News reported Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved