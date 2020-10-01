Sevatec Wins GSA Task Order to Develop Identity Proofing Platform; Sonny Kakar, Tim May Quoted

Sonny Kakar Founder

Sevatec has secured a $22.5 million task order under the Unrestricted GSA Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) awarded the task order to develop a modern authentication and identity proofing platform . Sevatec has partnered with Excella and Capital Technology Group (CTG) to assist in development.

“Our experience in DevSecOps, infrastructure as code, and a mindset and practice of automating everything possible through code has resulted in measurable value for our federal customers," said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec's founder and CEO .

Under the task order, the Sevatec team will support mission delivery through a single, easy to use and secure platform. Sevatec’s platform will comprise emerging identity capabilities and robust DevSecOps delivery to provide secure access to digital immigration benefit services.

"To say this win was tough is an understatement – it was more than 7 months in the making against fierce competition with code submissions and a full day technical challenge. We look forward to delivering this important work," stated Tim May, Sevatec's chief growth officer .

Sevatec will modernize complex, large-scale Identity Management systems for public facing websites and IT systems in the cloud using DevSecOps delivery, mobile development, open source technologies and agile project management practices.

"We are excited about helping solve some of USCIS' most important challenges," Kakar added. "We are grateful for their continued confidence in our ability to deliver digital modernization solutions that advance their mission.”