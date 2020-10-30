Unanet

Slingshot Aerospace Announces Series A Funding Round for Situational Awareness Tech Commercialization

Brenda Marie Rivers October 30, 2020 News

Slingshot Aerospace

Geospatial intelligence company Slingshot Aerospace has raised $8M during an ATX Venture Partners-led Series A funding round and plans to use the investment to support the development of situational awareness offerings.

Slingshot said Thursday the new investment increases the company’s total funding to $17.1M.

Additional investors that participated in the funding round include Techstars Ventures, Okapi Venture Capital and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund.

According to Slingshot, the funding will help the company expand itsworkforce and drive the commercialization of its products beyond the defense and aerospace markets.

Slingshot offers a situational intelligence platform that works to process large volumes of data from sources such as airplanes, drones, satellites and ground-based sensors.

The company has clients in the commercial, government and emergency management sectors.

Angel investors that took part in the Series A round include wealth adviser Glenn Degenaars; Keith Masback,  principal consultant for Plum Run; and Gregory Mead and Marie-Alicia Chang, co-founders of Semetric.

