SOSi Lands R&D, Engineering Contracts in Two OASIS Vehicle Pools; Julian Setian Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers October 27, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Julian Setian CEO SOSi

SOS International has secured two contracts under the General Services Administration’s potential $50B One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle for enterprisewide professional services.

SOSi said Monday it received an OASIS Pool Three award that covers technical and engineering support for weapons and aerospace equipment as well as naval architecture and marine engineering activities.

As part of the second Pool Four contract, SOSi will perform research and development work involving emerging biotechnology and nanotechnology concepts.

GSA selected SOSi along with 20 other companies for more than one service pool under the OASIS contract.

Julian Setian, CEO of SOSi and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the two OASIS awards will enable the company to expand its market access and deliver its R&D and information technology portfolio to “a host of customers and end-users we may not have had the ability to reach before.”

The OASIS vehicle includes six service pools through which government entities can solicit vendor proposals.

