Unanet

Spaceflight to Support More HawkEye 360 Satellite Launches

Nichols Martin October 8, 2020 News, Technology

Spaceflight to Support More HawkEye 360 Satellite Launches
Spaceflight

Spaceflight has agreed to help HawkEye 360 launch three more clusters of the latter’s radio frequency mapping satellite constellation.

Spaceflight said Wednesday it will perform mission management, engineering and capacity support under a multiple launch services agreement with HawkEye 360.

Services will help with the launch of Clusters 4, 5, and 6, each containing three HawkEye 360 microsatellites designed to collect a wide range of geolocation data.

“Spaceflight’s experience in mission management and launch services has allowed us to focus on building our spacecraft while they handle the logistics of getting our satellites safely on orbit," said Rob Rainhart, chief operating officer at HawkEye 360.

The launch of the three clusters will follow the upcoming liftoff of HawkEye 360's Cluster 2 satellites scheduled for flight no earlier than December. Spaceflight will transport that cluster through the Sherpa-FX orbital transfer vehicle during a rideshare mission with SpaceX.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Makenzie Lystrup VP and GM of Civil Space Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace Delivers Ozone Mapping Tech for NOAA’s Next Polar-Orbiting Environmental Satellite; Makenzie Lystrup Quoted

A Ball Aerospace-built ozone layer monitoring instrument has been shipped to a manufacturing facility for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite.

Raanan Horowitz President and CEO Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Helicopter Display Parts; Raanan Horowitz Quoted

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a five-year, $50M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide spare parts for night vision imaging and head-up display systems being used by U.S. Army helicopter pilots.

Patty Trexler VP of GHE SentinelOne

SentinelOne Receives FedRAMP Approval for Endpoint Security Platform

SentinelOne has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to protect end-user devices and workloads across a network.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved