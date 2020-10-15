Unanet

SpaceX Studies Feasibility of ‘Weather Data as a Service Business Model’ Under Space Force Contract

Jane Edwards October 15, 2020 Contract Awards, News

SpaceX is studying ways how it could offer weather data to the U.S. military under a potential six-month, $2M contract awarded by the Space Force’s Space Missile Systems Center in July, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

Charlotte Gerhart, chief of SMC’s Production Corps Low Earth Orbit Division, told the publication the study contract intends to “assess the feasibility and long term viability of a ‘weather data as a service business model.'”

The weather study contract secured by SpaceX from SMC’s Space Enterprise Consortium is part of the Space Force’s Electro Optical/Infrared Weather System program, which looks at the capability of a future proliferated constellation in low-Earth orbit to focus on weather imagery and cloud characterization that could be supported by commercial services.

“The EWS program goal remains to provide a more resilient and higher refresh capability, enhancing global terrestrial weather capability,” Gerhart said.

