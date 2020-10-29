ST Engineering Subsidiary Demos Return Link Tech for LEO Satellite Connectivity

ST Engineering

A subsidiary of ST Engineering North America has demonstrated multiterminal bandwidth sharing via a return link system that works to expand the beam hopping capacity of Telesat's low-Earth orbit satellites.

ST Engineering iDirect said Wednesday its Multi-Frequency Time Division Multiple Access platform underwent an over-the-air test with the Telesat Phase 1 satellite.

Telesat’s Allan Park facility served as the venue for the test in which iDirect's very-small-aperture terminal technology connected with multiple satellite modems.

MF-TDMA compensated for signal variation, frequency, time and other satellite link dynamics during OTA test.

Erwin Hudson, vice president for LEO at Telesat, said the demonstration showcased how MF-TDMA could boost the operational flexibility and allow for satellites to accommodate more end-users per LEO unit.

IDirect noted the milestone opens up the possibility of new applications for the satellite operator's public and private sector customers.