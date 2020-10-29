Unanet

ST Engineering Subsidiary Demos Return Link Tech for LEO Satellite Connectivity

Nichols Martin October 29, 2020 News, Technology

ST Engineering Subsidiary Demos Return Link Tech for LEO Satellite Connectivity
ST Engineering

A subsidiary of ST Engineering North America has demonstrated multiterminal bandwidth sharing via a return link system that works to expand the beam hopping capacity of Telesat's low-Earth orbit satellites.

ST Engineering iDirect said Wednesday its Multi-Frequency Time Division Multiple Access platform underwent an over-the-air test with the Telesat Phase 1 satellite.

Telesat’s Allan Park facility served as the venue for the test in which iDirect's very-small-aperture terminal technology connected with multiple satellite modems.

MF-TDMA compensated for signal variation, frequency, time and other satellite link dynamics during OTA test.

Erwin Hudson, vice president for LEO at Telesat, said the demonstration showcased how MF-TDMA could boost the operational flexibility and allow for satellites to accommodate more end-users per LEO unit.

IDirect noted the milestone opens up the possibility of new applications for the satellite operator's public and private sector customers.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cubic

Cubic Receives Navy Training Platform Maturation Task Order

Cubic's mission and performance solutions business has received an $8.5M task order to mature core architectures of a training system designed for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft programs.

Summit2Sea Consulting

Summit2Sea to Help DoD Build AI-Based Financial System Prototype

The Department of Defense's innovation arm has partnered with Summit2Sea Consulting to develop an artificial intelligence technology intended to help DoD increase the efficiency of its financial management process.

Mark Lee SVP

ICF Secures HHS Child Care Program Support Contracts; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has booked three contracts worth $31M combined from the Department of Health and Human Services to support early childhood assistance programs under HHS' Administration for Children and Families.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved