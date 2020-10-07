ST Engineering Subsidiary Starts Maritime Apprenticeship Program; Tom Vecchiolla Comments

Tom Vecchiolla CEO ST Engineering NA

VT Halter Marine, a U.S. subsidiary of ST Engineering, has teamed up with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to introduce an apprenticeship program to help prepare students for careers in the shipbuilding industry.

The program encompasses classroom and on-the-job training over 10 to 12 classes and offers an opportunity for apprentices to receive progressive wages for milestone completion, ST Engineering said Monday.

Ten apprentices will take up one of the five disciplines under a Mississippi Community College Board-approved curriculum.

"The partnership between Halter Marine and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is another demonstration of Halter’s commitment to job creation and our community," said Tom Vecchiolla, chairman and CEO of ST Engineering North America, told ExecutiveBiz.

"This is a significant step forward to our bright future together," added Vecchiolla, a former Wash100 awardee.

Halter Marine will assign staff to mentor apprentices and considers the program as one way to develop future shipbuilders for federal projects.